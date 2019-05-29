Choo Ja Hyun and Yu Xiaoguang reveal their beautiful wedding photos

On May 29, actress Choo Ja Hyun and Chinese star Yu Xiaoguang held their wedding ceremony at Namsan Grand Hyatt Hotel.

The wedding and their son Bada's first birthday party took place on the same day. According to the wedding planning company Wise Wedding, comedian Byun Ki Soo was the MC of the event that was filled with love and laughter, and both Choo Ja Hyun and Yu Xiaoguang showed tears of joy.

Top ballad singer Baek Ji Young sang Han Dong Jun's "I Love You" as the congratulatory song. Celebrities such as Han Ji Min, Lee Byung Hun, Lee Ji Ah, Sohee, Park Ye Jin, Nam Da Reum, YoonA, Kim Go Eun, Ryu Soo Young, Park Ha Sun, and more made attendance to congratulate the couple.

Bada's first birthday party immediately followed the wedding ceremony. Wise Wedding stated, "It was a wedding filled with happy laughter and tears of joy."





Meanwhile, Choo Ja Hyun and Yu Xiaoguang welcomed their first baby last summer. You can check out more of their gorgeous wedding photos below.