Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

27

8

News
Posted by yckim124 AKP STAFF 23 days ago

Choo Ja Hyun and Yu Xiaoguang reveal their beautiful wedding photos

AKP STAFF

On May 29, actress Choo Ja Hyun and Chinese star Yu Xiaoguang held their wedding ceremony at Namsan Grand Hyatt Hotel. 

The wedding and their son Bada's first birthday party took place on the same day. According to the wedding planning company Wise Wedding, comedian Byun Ki Soo was the MC of the event that was filled with love and laughter, and both Choo Ja Hyun and Yu Xiaoguang showed tears of joy. 

Top ballad singer Baek Ji Young sang Han Dong Jun's "I Love You" as the congratulatory song. Celebrities such as Han Ji MinLee Byung HunLee Ji AhSoheePark Ye JinNam Da ReumYoonAKim Go EunRyu Soo YoungPark Ha Sun, and more made attendance to congratulate the couple. 

Bada's first birthday party immediately followed the wedding ceremony. Wise Wedding stated, "It was a wedding filled with happy laughter and tears of joy."


Meanwhile, Choo Ja Hyun and Yu Xiaoguang welcomed their first baby last summer. You can check out more of their gorgeous wedding photos below. 

  1. misc.
  2. CHOO JA HYUN
  3. YU XIAOGUANG
4 27,313 Share 77% Upvoted

4

Canucks4Life1,340 pts 23 days ago 0
23 days ago

What a beautiful couple, and what a way to celebrate your son's first birthday. Congratulations too the cute little family.

Share

3

Guesstar1,561 pts 23 days ago 0
23 days ago

Wow....beautiful couple. She was excellent as the mother of a school bully victim in 'Beautiful World'; her emotions were felt by everyone watching the poignant drama! Congrats! 🎉\

*wishing them & their toddler the very best.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

misc.
Popular celebrity A suspected of abusing Propofol
18 hours ago   44   44,790
(Bangtan Boys) BTS
Seoul turns purple for the BTS concert
13 hours ago   16   19,294

allkpop in your Inbox