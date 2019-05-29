Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

84

31

News
Posted by yckim124 AKP STAFF 23 days ago

Back from the military, Chanhyuk talks plans for Akdong Musician's new album

AKP STAFF

Akdong Musician's Chanhyuk is back from the military and he is ready to roll.

On May 29, Chanhyuk officially completed his mandatory service. The singer-songwriter served in the marines. To the reporters welcoming his return, Chanhyuk shared, "I plan to focus on producing after traveling overseas with my dad for a month. I am going to try my best to release an album after my trip."


He added, "Suhyun became an adult while I was in the military. I think a more mature, complete album will form. I really want to release a new song as soon as possible."

Chanhyuk continued, "I missed my fans and the stage. Let's get going without stopping. Just tell me what you want. I will do it all."

  1. Akdong Musician
  2. Chanhyuk
17 9,082 Share 73% Upvoted

20

hohliu6,156 pts 23 days ago 1
23 days ago

Words from such a filial son, loving brother, handworking musician and dedicated music talent......

So proud of him. A young man born with so much love received and giving out.

Share

1 more reply

11

Blue2012154 pts 23 days ago 0
23 days ago

Missed their music so much.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

misc.
Popular celebrity A suspected of abusing Propofol
18 hours ago   44   44,790
(Bangtan Boys) BTS
Seoul turns purple for the BTS concert
13 hours ago   16   19,294

allkpop in your Inbox