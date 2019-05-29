Back from the military, Chanhyuk talks plans for Akdong Musician's new album

Akdong Musician's Chanhyuk is back from the military and he is ready to roll.

On May 29, Chanhyuk officially completed his mandatory service. The singer-songwriter served in the marines. To the reporters welcoming his return, Chanhyuk shared, "I plan to focus on producing after traveling overseas with my dad for a month. I am going to try my best to release an album after my trip."





He added, "Suhyun became an adult while I was in the military. I think a more mature, complete album will form. I really want to release a new song as soon as possible."

Chanhyuk continued, "I missed my fans and the stage. Let's get going without stopping. Just tell me what you want. I will do it all."

