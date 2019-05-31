Alleged victim of Berry Good Daye's school bullying speaks out on 'Entertainment Weekly'

The alleged victim of Berry Good Daye's school bullying spoke out on 'Entertainment Weekly'.



After Berry Good's label denied the allegations, alleged victim 'A' continued her claims, and on the May 31st episode of 'Entertainment Weekly', 'A' spoke to reporters in a phone call. She stated, "In 2012 when I was 13 years old, Daye and 7 others surrounded me after calling me over. They even sneered after examining the photos my friends and I took together. My friends have also been cursed at by Daye for no reason."

On why she initially made the post online, 'A' stated, "I wanted to hide it and forget it, but I thought about it and got angry after seeing the headlines that Daye is going to take legal action after the first victim post. I really would like for her to apologize. Rather than come to a settlement and give me money, I'd like her to apologize and reflect."



In other news, Daye is currently sitting out from Berry Good promotions due to health issues.

