Berry Good's agency denies reports of Daye's school bullying

Berry Good's agency denied reports of member Daye's school bullying.



On May 28, Berry Good's agency stated, "After confirming with Daye about the post concerning school violence, we've found it's completely false. We plan to take strong legal action against the person who anonymously posted about Daye and school bullying."



Earlier in the day, an internet user alleged, "I'm a victim of Berry Good Daye or Kim Hyun Jung's school bullying. At the time, I was 13 in my last year of elementary school. Kim Hyun Jung didn't just bully me, but she bullied others as well. On top of physical violence, she shamed us with sexual words. She started ganging up on me just because a boy she had a crush on liked me instead. When I was alone, she would trip me, laugh after she hit my head in class, swept my head with a broom, and pulled at my underwear. She even asked her male friends to bully me together. She touched my chest and shamed me as well."



In other news, Daye is currently sitting out from Berry Good promotions due to health issues.

