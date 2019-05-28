'A' continues to claim that they were a victim of Berry Good member Daye's bullying

The initial writer behind Daye's school bullying rumors provided further claims.

After the spread of bullying rumors involving the Berry Good member, the group's agency denied those rumors, stating that the rumors are "completely false," and that they are planning to take strong legal action against the initial writer.



However, the anonymous writer 'A' fired back with the assertion that Daye and the agency are not telling the truth. 'A' wrote, "I don't know in what mindset they are saying that 'it's completely false.'"

('A's photo upload to reinforce the proof of her identity.)

Furthermore, the writer added that h/er mother had even called Daye over the phone to receive a direct apology. S/he wrote, "if you [Daye] can't remember anything, I can explain more in thorough detail."



Under these statements, netizens are now possibly foreshadowing if there will be more disclosure of incidents involving her alleged school bullying. Additionally, Berry Good's agency further responded to those additional claims that the rumors are false and that the lawsuit may still occur.







Stay tuned for updates.

