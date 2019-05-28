Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by KayRosa AKP STAFF 24 days ago

'A' continues to claim that they were a victim of Berry Good member Daye's bullying

The initial writer behind Daye's school bullying rumors provided further claims. 

After the spread of bullying rumors involving the Berry Good member, the group's agency denied those rumors, stating that the rumors are "completely false," and that they are planning to take strong legal action against the initial writer.

However, the anonymous writer 'A' fired back with the assertion that Daye and the agency are not telling the truth. 'A' wrote, "I don't know in what mindset they are saying that 'it's completely false.'

('A's photo upload to reinforce the proof of her identity.)

Furthermore, the writer added that h/er mother had even called Daye over the phone to receive a direct apology. S/he wrote, "if you [Daye] can't remember anything, I can explain more in thorough detail."


Under these statements, netizens are now possibly foreshadowing if there will be more disclosure of incidents involving her alleged school bullying. Additionally, Berry Good's agency further responded to those additional claims that the rumors are false and that the lawsuit may still occur.


Stay tuned for updates.

Orange_duck134 pts 24 days ago 1
24 days ago

what's the tea when her members not even following her on IG and the girl would just left the company leave her out on the thank you letter?

DTRT6,097 pts 24 days ago 1
24 days ago

That sounds reasonable.

Those details can be examined and if the claims have merit, an explanation or an apology is in order.

Right now this combined with her group's discord centered around her makes it seem like these claims might be credible.

