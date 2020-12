Lee Hi will be releasing her brand new winter single "For You" feat. Crush in a matter of hours!

With the full release of "For You" coming up on December 15 at 6 PM KST, Lee Hi and Crush have revealed another live teaser clip for their warm and cozy duet performance. The two stars demonstrate flawless chemistry with their heavenly vocals, setting the mood for the go-to winter song of 2020 when the weather gets chilly.

Who's dying to hear more of Lee Hi x Crush?