Heechul + Dara + Lee Ho Chul trio from 'My Little Old Boy' reunite in a recent recording for 'Problem Child in House'

Viewers will be able to see Super Junior's Heechul, 2NE1's Dara, and actor Lee Ho Chul showcase their interesting trio chemistry again on an upcoming episode of KBS2's 'Problem Child in House'!

As previously reported, Heechul will be joining the cast of 'Problem Child in House' as a temporary MC, filling in for the show's original MC Jung Hyung Don. Heechul's first official recording as the new temporary MC of 'Problem Child in House' took place back on December 15, and during this recording, Dara and Lee Ho Chul also joined in as the guests of the day!

Previously, the Heechul, Dara, and Lee Ho Chul trio garnered attention for appearing together on SBS's 'My Little Old Boy'. The trio came together as Heechul decided that he would set up a meeting with his good friend Lee Ho Chul, who is a longtime, diehard fan of 2NE1, and his other good friend, Dara. The three stars then established an interesting friendship, where Lee Ho Chul totally surprised viewers by revealing that he was the youngest of the three. It turned out that Heechul was the oldest at 38-years old, Dara was the second in line at 37, and Lee Ho Chul was the maknae at 36.

Viewers can catch the reunion of this unlikely trio on the December 29 broadcast of SBS's 'Problem Child in House', airing at 10:40 PM KST!