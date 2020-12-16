Check out NCT U's 'Make A Wish (Birthday Song)' Wuki Remix MV + '90's Love' Squar Remix visualizer

NCT U have partnered up with ScreaM Records DJs for the latest installment of the iScreaM remix series!

First, NCT U's "Make A Wish (Birthday Song)" has been recreated with a trippy new remix version by DJ Wuki, featuring a dynamic remix MV (above). Next, NCT U's "90's Love" has been recreated as a fusion retro hip-hop EDM genre in the DJ Squar remix version, which you can check out below.

Meanwhile, NCT 2020 will be performing this coming December 18 at the '2020 KBS Gayo Festival'.