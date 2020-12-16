Jessi, Jamie, Lee Young Ji, Jay Park, & more to perform as featuring artists on the finale of 'Show Me The Money 9'

0

Mnet's 'Show Me The Money 9' will be assembling the 'Avengers' of the K-hip-hop scene for the competition's grand finale, airing this December 18!

During this week's final broadcast, the competition's top 4 contestants including Lil Boi, Raewon, Mush Venom, and Swings will be facing off head to head to determine the grand winner of season 9. 

Joining these top 4 contestants on stage for back to back legendary hip-hop performances will be the following artists: Jessi, Jamie, Lee Young Ji, GRAY, The Quiett, LOCO, Jay ParkSogumm, Woo Won Jae, and Yumdda!

Make sure to tune in for all of the killer performances on the season finale of 'Show Me The Money 9', this December 18 at 11 PM KST!

