Former 'I-Land' contestant Hanbin opens his very own Twitter account

Former 'I-Land' contestant Hanbin has opened up his very own Twitter account, to communicate with fans more intimately than ever!

In his first official post, Hanbin wrote, "Hello, this is Hanbin~ My Twitter account has been opened! Thank you to all of my fans for waiting! I will do my best to show you a good image."

Meanwhile, Hanbin will be performing as a pre-opening show act for the upcoming, first ever Big Hit Labels artists concert, the '2021 New Year's Eve Live presented by Weverse'. The event will be streamed live worldwide this December 31 starting at 9:30 PM KST.