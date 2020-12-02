B1A4's Sandeul sings 'Dark Tales' for 'Underworld' OST

B1A4's Sandeul is the voice behind "Dark Tales" for the 'Underworld' OST.



In the music video above, Sandeul sits on a royal throne as he sings the dramatic ballad. "Dark Tales" is the first track to be released for the Tales Runner 'Underworld' OST, and it's about the dark stories and light in the 'Underworld'.



Listen to Sandeul's "Dark Tales" above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.