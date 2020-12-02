KARD's B.M & DSP N's Lee Jun Hyuk and Lee Sang Min drop 'Bad Manners' MV

KARD's B.M and DSP N's Lee Jun Hyuk and Lee Sang Min have dropped their music video for "Bad Manners".



In the MV, B.M teams up with DSP Media trainees Lee Jun Hyuk and Lee Sang Min, who also participated in writing the lyrics for the track composed by the KARD member. "Bad Manners" is a hip hop track about their personal experiences and their bold attitude.



Watch B.M, Lee Jun Hyuk, and Lee Sang Min's "Bad Manners" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.