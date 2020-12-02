2

Berry Good's manager and label head test positive for COVID-19

Berry Good's manager and label head have tested positive for COVID-19.

On December 2, Berry Good's label JTG Entertainment stated, "Our artists Berry Good (JohyunSeoyulGowoonSehyung) have tested negative for COVID-19 this afternoon." The label added, "Berry Good's label representative and on-site manager were confirmed positive for COVID-19, and the members were tested for COVID-19 on the 1st."

Despite testing negative, the Berry Good members will be in self-isolation for 2 weeks according to pandemic protocol.  

Stay tuned for updates on Berry Good. 

