ATEEZ has special gifts for fans.

Yesterday, Seonghwa released his cover of Lauv's "The Story Never Ends". The video is a vertically filmed video in black and white that shows off Seonghwa's charisma and his soft voice. Today, we get Hongjoong's cute, warm version of Wham!'s "Last Christmas".

It looks like the ATEEZ members are each releasing a solo cover for the holiday season. Which songs would you like to see each member cover?