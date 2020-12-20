Netizens think this 'Miss Trot 2' contestant looks like a baby Jang Won Young

Netizens think a contestant for 'Miss Trot 2' looks just like a baby Jang Won Young.

Lim Seo Won was a contestant featured on the first episode of 'Miss Trot 2', and viewers were overtaken by her cuteness. She showed off perfect vocals even as she was dancing, and viewers thought she looked like a combination of Jang Won Young and, affectionately, a little mutt on a rural farm house. Netizens commented, "Seo Won, I'll probably see you in the idol industry in a few years..", "She's so cute! And her voice doesn't shake at all as she dances," "She reminds me of a cute little puppy."

You can check out her clip above. What do you think?

