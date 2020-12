Jung Se Woon has released the tracklist for his upcoming comeback.

He'll be releasing the second part of his first full album '24'. The title song of the second part will be "In the Dark", and also includes songs ":m(MIND)", "Fine", "DoDoDo", "Hidden Pictures", and "Be a Fool". Jung Se Woon participated in composing and writing his title song, as well as most of the other songs on his album.

The second part of '24' will be released on January 6th.