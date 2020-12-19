AB6IX, BDC, and Lee Eun Sang have dropped a music video teaser for "Chandelier".
The Brand New Music artists are getting together for a feel-good winter track, and in the MV teaser above, they're ready to have a cheerful holiday party under a beautiful chandelier. "Chandelier" is about a joyful night with someone special, and it's set to drop on December 21 KST.
Check out the "Chandelier" MV teaser above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.
1
0
Posted by 1 hour ago
AB6IX, BDC & Lee Eun Sang reveal holiday song 'Chandelier' MV teaser
AB6IX, BDC, and Lee Eun Sang have dropped a music video teaser for "Chandelier".
0 354 Share 100% Upvoted
Log in to comment