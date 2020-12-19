WayV's Kun drops special self-composed track as gift to fans

WayV's Kun has dropped a special self-composed track as a gift to fans this holiday season.



On December 19, Kun shared the track above, which was composed and arranged himself, on WayV's official YouTube channel. He also wrote the following message to fans, "This is a song that shows myself having grown up as a musician. It's been 5 years now since I've met you guys, and I'm giving you this special version as a present. And hope you like it~."



Listen to Kun's self-composed song above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.