Actress Yoo In Na says IU is her whole life & opens up about longtime friendship

Actress Yoo In Na opened up about her well-known friendship wither singer-songwriter IU.



On the December 19th episode of 'Jung Eunji's Music Plaza', Yoo In Na featured as a guest and talked about her past dream to stand on stage as a singer, saying, "I want to, but I don't think anyone would help me. Still, I want to practice and release an album one day." She was then asked about her best friend IU and how they get over arguments they have.



Yoo In Na said, "Firstly, I don't usually get disappointed about anything, and IU and I have been close for 10 years. We've never even discussed something that disappointed either of us about each other. If there is something, we think about it separately. I think we happen to telepathically recognize, 'Oh, she was sad about that.' A few days later, we show up like we're sinners or something. On the other hand, I tell the friends I grew up right away if they disappoint me. I think it's different with every friend."



On how they became friends, she explained, "When she was in high school, we got close while filming the show 'Heroes'. We have an 11-year age difference, but we had a lot of things in common. We just recognized at once that we had the same soul. When I asked her about it though, she just said, 'I liked you because you were pretty.'"



As for what IU means to her, Yoo In Na shared, "I think she's become my life itself. I never thought about her not being in my life, but when I thought about her not being there, I thought, 'I would really miss her.' I still have a lot of life left to go, so I think we should talk a lot, hang out a lot, and meet a lot."



In other news, Yoo In Na is starring in the 'New Year Blues', which premieres in theaters on December 30 KST.