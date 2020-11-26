UP10TION call you their 'Destiny' in MV teaser

3

UP10TION have revealed a surprise music video teaser for "Destiny"!

In the MV teaser, UP10TION show their moves in striped black and white. "Destiny" is a track that was previously released with UP10TION's latest EP 'Light UP', which featured "Light" as the title song, and it's set to drop on November 27 KST. 

Watch UP10TION's "Destiny" MV teaser above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

