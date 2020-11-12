WOODZ showcases his musicality with the highlight medley for his 2nd mini album 'WOOPS!'

WOODZ (Jo Seung Youn) has released a highlight medley for his upcoming 2nd mini album, 'WOOPS!'!

In the highlight medley, WOODZ gives a preview of all 6 tracks from his new mini album starting with "Trigger", then moving on to his title track "Bump Bump", to "On My Own", "Thanks To", "Sweater" feat. Jamie, and "Tide"!

Throughout the audio teaser, WOODZ demonstrates his musicality by bouncing back and forth between different genres, integrating his different sounds with his unique voice.

Look out for WOODZ's full comeback with 'WOOPS!', coming up on November 17 at 6 PM KST!

