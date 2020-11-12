9

Posted by beansss 47 minutes ago

WOODZ showcases his musicality with the highlight medley for his 2nd mini album 'WOOPS!'

WOODZ (Jo Seung Youn) has released a highlight medley for his upcoming 2nd mini album, 'WOOPS!'!

In the highlight medley, WOODZ gives a preview of all 6 tracks from his new mini album starting with "Trigger", then moving on to his title track "Bump Bump", to "On My Own", "Thanks To", "Sweater" feat. Jamie, and "Tide"!

Throughout the audio teaser, WOODZ demonstrates his musicality by bouncing back and forth between different genres, integrating his different sounds with his unique voice. 

Look out for WOODZ's full comeback with 'WOOPS!', coming up on November 17 at 6 PM KST!

quark1239513,737 pts 30 minutes ago 0
30 minutes ago

They all sounds great. His first album this summer was a surprise for me since I only knew about him from X1. He's easily one of the most interesting soloists right now.

Also damn Jamie is collabing with everyone. 😃

brideofchani6,185 pts 44 minutes ago 2
44 minutes ago

i love it

this boy is so epic

how is he handsome, tall, likable, talented AND sexy?


what is he?

