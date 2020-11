AKMU have released an unexpectedly upbeat, dramatized MV teaser for their upcoming new single "Happening"!

In the MV teaser, the two members seem to be in different times or dimensions, as Suhyun displays joy and happiness through her bright smile, while Chanhyuk seems lost, searching for something on board a train.

Curious to know more? AKMU's comeback digital single "Happening" will be out on November 16 at 6 PM KST!