MONSTA X are the next artists to join new mobile fanclub platform UNIVERSE with the launch of 'MONSTA X Planet'

MONSTA X will be launching their very own 'MONSTA X Planet' on NCSOFT's brand new mobile K-Pop fan platform, UNIVERSE!

The group was just announced as the second K-Pop artist to join UNIVERSE alongside IZ*ONE, who announced the launch of their very own 'IZ*ONE Planet' yesterday. UNIVERSE is a new type of fanclub platform where fans can communicate with their artists through a variety of methods, both on/offline. 

Check out MONSTA X's invitation video to UNIVERSE, below! You can also begin pre-registering for the grand launch of UNIVERSE through the app's official link. The full app is expected to launch in early 2021. 

2 440

weehee another thing that's making me giddy w happiness hehe I love today

ooh! i can talk to kihyun??? kihyun, get ready, i'm told i talk a lot!

prepare your ears kekeekekekekekeee

