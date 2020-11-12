MONSTA X are the next artists to join new mobile fanclub platform UNIVERSE with the launch of 'MONSTA X Planet'

MONSTA X will be launching their very own 'MONSTA X Planet' on NCSOFT's brand new mobile K-Pop fan platform, UNIVERSE!

The group was just announced as the second K-Pop artist to join UNIVERSE alongside IZ*ONE, who announced the launch of their very own 'IZ*ONE Planet' yesterday. UNIVERSE is a new type of fanclub platform where fans can communicate with their artists through a variety of methods, both on/offline.

Check out MONSTA X's invitation video to UNIVERSE, below! You can also begin pre-registering for the grand launch of UNIVERSE through the app's official link. The full app is expected to launch in early 2021.

