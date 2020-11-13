WINNER's Song Min Ho recalls the time he appeared as a minor character in a teen drama

On November 13, WINNER's Song Min Ho appeared as a guest on KBS2's 'Yoo Hee Yeol's Sketchbook' to promote his solo comeback!

On this day, Song Min Ho performed a medley of his songs including "Rocket", "Fiancé", "Run Away", and more. The star then sat down for an interview with MC Yoo Hee Yeol, where it was revealed that Song Min Ho starred in a teen drama in the past!



At first, Song Min Ho denied the fact as he said, "I don't remember...". However, MC Yoo Hee Yeol convinced Song Min Ho to share more details.

The WINNER member shared, "It was about 10 years ago. The drama was called 'K-Pop Extreme Survival'. It was about trainees who dreamt of becoming idols, a hi-teen drama."

When asked if he originally had interest in acting, Song Min Ho responded, "I always wanted to be a rapper, but there was a time when I was in a different company. I was in a ballad group with 4 members, where I was the rapper. I'm now remembering bits and pieces of my dark past..."

Finally, Song Min Ho explained his minor character role at the time, saying, "His name was Park Ki Bum, and he was supposed to be a foreigner from the UK whose specialty was rap and dance. What's funny is that all of the lines I had were in English. But in the script, all of my English lines were written romanized. So I asked a friend who is good at English to help me with pronunciations, but my friend was from LA, not the UK. So the character ended up being this guy who was from the UK, but who spoke with an American accent."

Watch Song Min Ho reenact his most memorable line from 'K-Pop Extreme Survival' above, as well as some of his performances from this week's 'Sketchbook' below!

