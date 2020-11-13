5

Posted by beansss 1 hour ago

Moon Ga Young is at war with Cha Eun Woo & Hwang In Yeob in 2nd 'True Beauty' teaser

tvN's highly anticipated new Wed-Thurs drama series 'True Beauty' has dropped its teaser #2 starring Moon Ga Young, ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo, and Hwang In Yeob!

In this second teaser, 'True Beauty's lovely heroine Lim Joo Kyung (Moon Ga Young) is on a death mission to protect her bare face, especially from the school's top two "gods" Lee Su Ho (Cha Eun Woo) and Han Seo Joon (Hwang In Yeob)! Viewers will have to wait to find out why Lim Joo Kyung is so bent on avoiding any encounters with these two dreamy boys at school at all costs, and whether or not her secret will be revealed in the end. 

tvN's 'True Beauty', based off of a popular webtoon series of the same name, is set to premiere next month on December 9 at 10:30 PM KST!

negatiboKPOPphi2 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

I know in the end it's gonna be Eun Woo, but still hoping for In Yeop to lead. Argh he didn't get his girl in 18 Again. Not here:"(

sejun-the-great1,591 pts 9 minutes ago 0
9 minutes ago

This looks amazing! I can't wait!

