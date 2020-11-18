7

4

Music Video
Posted by germainej 1 hour ago

Weki Meki remember summer fun in 'The Girls Running on the SANMAGIYET-GIL' MV

AKP STAFF

Weki Meki have dropped their music video for "The Girls Running on the SANMAGIYET-GIL".

In the MV, Weki Meki remember summer fun and relive good times under the sun. "The Girls Running on the SANMAGIYET-GIL" is the girl group's latest single, and it's about letting yourself go in nature and enjoying what may come.

Check out Weki Meki's "The Girls Running on the SANMAGIYET-GIL" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

  1. Weki Meki
  2. THE GIRLS RUNNING ON THE SANMAGIYET-GIL
0 482 Share 64% Upvoted

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND