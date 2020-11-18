3

Music Video
CNBLUE reveal live session video of 'Then, Now and Forever'

CNBLUE have revealed a live session video for "Then, Now and Forever".

In the video above, CNBLUE jam out in a live session with their long-awaited comeback song. "Then, Now and Forever" is the title song of the trio's eighth mini album 'Re-Code', and it describes the complex emotions of someone who's left behind.

Watch CNBLUE's "Then, Now and Forever" live video above and their MV here if you missed it.  

