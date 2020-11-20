4

Teaser
Tune in to KAMP's new online K-Pop festival & charity campaign 'Dear Tomorrow' with Momoland, A.C.E, Berry Good, BVNDIT, Ghost9, & more

KAMP will be hosting a unique new online K-Pop festival and charity campaign this weekend, to support COVID19 aid and relief efforts!

Airing live this November 22 at 9 PM KST via Twitch, KAMP's latest K-Pop festival & campaign 'Dear Tomorrow' features Momoland, A.C.E, AleXa, Sonnet Son, BVNDIT, Berry Good, Ghost9, MCND, and T1419. The festival will deliver a positive night of entertainment and healing, with all proceeds going to support COVID19 aid and relief.

All fans can either tune in on November 22 at 9 PM KST via Twitch, as well as through YouTube on November 23 at 2PM, 6PM, and 10 PM KST. Make sure to tune in!

  1. A.C.E
  2. AleXa
  3. Berry Good
  4. BVNDIT
  5. Ghost9
  6. MCND
  7. Momoland
  8. Son Seung Yeon (Sonnet Son)
  9. T1419
