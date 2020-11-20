Tune in to KAMP's new online K-Pop festival & charity campaign 'Dear Tomorrow' with Momoland, A.C.E, Berry Good, BVNDIT, Ghost9, & more

KAMP will be hosting a unique new online K-Pop festival and charity campaign this weekend, to support COVID19 aid and relief efforts!

Airing live this November 22 at 9 PM KST via Twitch, KAMP's latest K-Pop festival & campaign 'Dear Tomorrow' features Momoland, A.C.E, AleXa, Sonnet Son, BVNDIT, Berry Good, Ghost9, MCND, and T1419. The festival will deliver a positive night of entertainment and healing, with all proceeds going to support COVID19 aid and relief.

All fans can either tune in on November 22 at 9 PM KST via Twitch, as well as through YouTube on November 23 at 2PM, 6PM, and 10 PM KST. Make sure to tune in!