'Melon Music Awards 2020' officially announces this year's Top 10 artists

The 'Melon Music Awards 2020' has officially announced this year's Top 10 artists!

Each year, the 'Melon Music Awards' recognizes the top 10 most beloved artists on the music streaming platform Melon. The top 10 is based on a combination of online fan votes, Melon chart streaming scores, etc.

This year's Top 10 is as follows, in Korean alphabetical order:

Kim Ho Joong

BTS

Baek Ye Rin

Baekhyun

IU

Oh My Girl

Lim Young Woong

Zico

BLACKPINK

IZ*ONE

Starting today, November 21, 'MMA 2020' will kick off online voting for categories including 'Best Song', 'Best Artist', 'Best Album', 'Rookie of the Year', 'Popularity Award', and more. Any Melon users are eligible to vote.

Meanwhile, so far, artists including BTS, Youngtak, and Lim Young Woong have been confirmed as performing artists for the main night of the 'Melon Music Awards 2020' on December 5. In light of this year's special circumstances, 'MMA 2020' will be hosting its first ever 'MMA WEEK' filled with various performances, unique content, and more from December 2-5. The main award ceremony will wrap up the week on December 5 at 7 PM KST.

Congratulations to this year's Top 10 artists on Melon!