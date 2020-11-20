CIX invite fans to search for their special clues to 'CIX Planet' on UNIVERSE, coming soon

It looks like CIX will be the next K-Pop artists up to join the new mobile fanclub platform, UNIVERSE!

Ahead of the app's official launch coming some time in early 2021, various idol stars such as CIX, MONSTA X, Cosmic Girls, Kang Daniel, (G)I-DLE, and more are asking fans to pre-register and search for the special clues that they've left on UNVERSE's official website, as a fun way to get fans excited for the app's launch.

UNIVERSE will provide global K-Pop fans with the chance to communicate with their favorite stars more closely than ever before through various unique features and technologies.

Pre-register for CIX's 'CIX Planet' below!