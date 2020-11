WEi has revealed a teaser for their '2021 Season's Greetings'.

On November 30, the OUI Entertainment rookie group unveiled a short clip ahead of their calendar release. Based on the clip, the new 'Season's Greetings' will include more shots of the boys dressed in school uniforms, both in beige and in navy. As the calendar is for the new year, many fans are also expressing their excitement towards WEi's activities as well as a better 2021 for everyone.

Check out the video above!