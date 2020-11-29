Sayuri reveals how her parents reacted when they found out about her pregnancy as a single mother

Sayuri has revealed how her parents reacted to her pregnancy.

Recently, TV personality Sayuri gained attention for her unexpected delivery of a baby boy. After discovering that natural pregnancy would be difficult with her current ovary conditions, she had decided to give birth on her own through a sperm bank.



Sayuri confessed that no one, not even her closest friends, knew about her pregnancy. She had only told her mother, who eventually helped her figure out a way to inform her father. After about five months, Sayuri's mother wrote a letter to her husband about their daughter's pregnancy, describing how it was through a sperm bank.

Surprisingly, according to Sayuri, the father did not react at all at first. But when the mother later asked him what his true opinion was, he had said, "It doesn't matter. I do not care."

Sayuri soon explained that her mother was initially angry for his apparent lack of concern. However, the father later revealed, "It doesn't matter as long as Sayuri does not die. I do not care. If Sayuri is happy, then I do not care."

Due to Sayuri's pre-existing conditions and the physical dangers related to her giving birth, her father had been worried for the sake of his daughter's own life and safety. In related news, netizens are also sending Sayuri lots of support as she begins a new life as a single mother with her newborn.





