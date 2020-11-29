Fans cannot wait for ITZY to make a comeback after seeing their '2020 Asia Artist Awards' performance video

Fans are expressing their wishes to see ITZY's comeback as soon as possible!

Recently, the JYP girl group performed at the '2020 Asia Artist Awards' with a follow-up dance practice video uploaded on YouTube. Prior to the upload, the group teased fans with an eye-catching group photo in which the girls are wearing sporty and chic outfits.

On popular community forums, netizens expressed their love for this "strong" concept and commented that "ITZY is born to own this kind of look".

Although some mentioned that the video itself is a bit hectic, most agreed that the teaser poster makes them miss ITZY more than ever.

Some comments include:

"Could you PLEASEEEEEEEE come back soon T_T"

"Ryujin gives off a super unique feel...chic"

"Yezi T_____T"

"I'm getting super excited for their comeback..the practice video's lighting is so cool"

"Their physiques are no joke"

"WHOA i'm so jealous"

"I love this kind of concept T_T"

Do you miss ITZY? What kind of concept would you like to see from them?