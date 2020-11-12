SHINee's Onew becomes Taemin's manager for a day on the first episode of his very own web variety series

On November 11, SHINee's Onew greeted fans for the first time in a while through his very own web variety series, 'Jinki Heating Pad' (literal translation)!

On this episode, Onew transformed into his fellow SHINee member Taemin's manager for the day! First, he started out by picking Taemin up from home, bringing Taemin's favorite - iced americano. The two SHINee members then chatted in the car as Onew drove Taemin to his schedule, listening to Taemin's new songs on the way.

Returning to the status of manager, Onew worked hard poking holes through water bottles so Taemin could drink out of a straw, recording Taemin's rehearsals, and more!

Watch the two SHINee members showcase their brotherly bond on the first episode of Onew's 'Jinki Heating Pad' above!