tvN's 'True Beauty' treats viewers to dreamy still cuts of Cha Eun Woo, the perfect model student Lee Su Ho

tvN's new Wed-Thurs drama series 'True Beauty' has unveiled new still cuts of its dreamy male lead, ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo!

In the upcoming romantic comedy series, Cha Eun Woo plays the role of Lee Su Ho - a character who is absolutely perfect from head to toe, not to mention a model student with book-smarts, athleticism, the whole package! However, while everyone's attention is one him, Lee Su Ho isn't interested in giving anyone even a second of his own attention. How will his character change as he gets to know 'True Beauty's female lead Lim Joo Kyung (Moon Ga Young)?



To catch Cha Eun Woo as the flawless and dreamy male lead of 'True Beauty', make sure you tune in to the drama's premiere on December 9 at 10:30 PM KST!



