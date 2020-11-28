11

1

Misc
Posted by germainej 1 hour ago

NCT U drop 'costume dance' videos for 'Work It' & '90's Love'

AKP STAFF

NCT U have dropped dance practice videos for "Work It" and "90's Love"!

In the dance practice videos, the NCT subunit dress up for their 'costume dance' theme to go over the choreography for their latest tracks. "Work It" and "90's Love" are tracks from the second part of NCT U's first full-length album 'Resonance'.

Check out NCT U's vertical, 'costume dance' videos above and below.


  1. NCT U
  2. WORK IT
  3. 90S LOVE
1 461 Share 92% Upvoted

0

loneranger1216 pts 2 minutes ago 0
2 minutes ago

i didn´t expected to like it...but i did

Share
Lisa, Cheng Xiao, EVERGLOW, Lay, Victoria, Jackson, Gugudan, Kyulkyung, The8, UNIQ
The Most Popular Kpop Idols in China
11 hours ago   37   40,544
Big Bang, GFriend (Girlfriend), Girls
10 songs every K-pop fan knows (part 1)
1 day ago   60   43,240
Naeun, Sungjae, Eric Nam, Victoria, Jota, Solar, Joy, Taemin, Nichkhun
5 'We Got Married' Couples We Miss
2 days ago   65   40,361

allkpop in your Inbox

From Our Shop

Mentor Tee - $BF SALE!
$BF SALE!
Samsan Tech Hoodie - $BF SALE!
$BF SALE!
STAFF Tee - $BF SALE!
$BF SALE!
AGUCCIM TEE - $BF SALE!
$BF SALE!
Danbam Tee - $BF SALE!
$BF SALE!
CEO Tee - $BF SALE!
$BF SALE!
New Message

SEND