NCT U drop 'costume dance' videos for 'Work It' & '90's Love'

NCT U have dropped dance practice videos for "Work It" and "90's Love"!



In the dance practice videos, the NCT subunit dress up for their 'costume dance' theme to go over the choreography for their latest tracks. "Work It" and "90's Love" are tracks from the second part of NCT U's first full-length album 'Resonance'.



Check out NCT U's vertical, 'costume dance' videos above and below.





