NCT U has dropped their MV for "Work It"!



"Work It" is the follow-up track from the group's second part of their first full-length album 'Resonance', which also includes title song "90's Love". "90's Love" was performed by TEN, Winwin, Mark, Jeno, Haechan, Yangyang, and Sungchan, and "Work It" features Johnny, Yuta, TEN, Jungwoo, Hendery, Jaemin, and Jisung.





Check out the MV above.