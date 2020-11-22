6

Posted by danisurst 20 minutes ago

NCT plays some ice hockey in high-energy MV teaser for '90's Love'

NCT 2020 is only a day away from their next release!

On November 22 KST, the SM Entertainment unit unveiled a music video teaser for "90's Love," a title track off of the upcoming 2nd part of their 1st full-length album 'Resonance.' In the clip, NCT members Yangyang, Haechan, Ten, Winwin, Mark, Jeno, and Sungchan are professional ice hockey players competing in a championship game in the year 1990. In other parts of the teaser, the members are dressed in colorful, athletic-inspired fashion, putting on a dynamic dance performance.

Meanwhile, the full "90's Love" video, as well as part two of the 'Resonance' album, are set for release on November 23.

Check out the music video teaser for "90's Love" above!

honeyskincoffee20 pts 2 minutes ago
2 minutes ago

It looks like WINWIN may be center in this MV. He's finally getting a little more recognition. I'm happy this album got to showcase the talents of the members who are hidden more often, but hopefully, those who didn't get a chance yet will get more of a chance in the 2nd part.

