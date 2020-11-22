NCT plays some ice hockey in high-energy MV teaser for '90's Love'

NCT 2020 is only a day away from their next release!

On November 22 KST, the SM Entertainment unit unveiled a music video teaser for "90's Love," a title track off of the upcoming 2nd part of their 1st full-length album 'Resonance.' In the clip, NCT members Yangyang, Haechan, Ten, Winwin, Mark, Jeno, and Sungchan are professional ice hockey players competing in a championship game in the year 1990. In other parts of the teaser, the members are dressed in colorful, athletic-inspired fashion, putting on a dynamic dance performance.

Meanwhile, the full "90's Love" video, as well as part two of the 'Resonance' album, are set for release on November 23.

Check out the music video teaser for "90's Love" above!