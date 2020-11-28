2

Music Video
Posted by germainej 58 minutes ago

NTX make their move in 'UBIMUHWAN' performance MV

NTX have dropped their performance music video for "UBIMUHWAN".

In the MV above, NTX perform on stage and make their move on a game board. "UBIMUHWAN" is the group's fourth debut track following "Magic Shoes", "Survive", and "Black Hole".

Watch NTX' "UBIMUHWAN" performance MV and their drama MV here if you missed it.

