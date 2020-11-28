NTX make their move in 'UBIMUHWAN' performance MV

NTX have dropped their performance music video for "UBIMUHWAN".
In the MV above, NTX perform on stage and make their move on a game board. "UBIMUHWAN" is the group's fourth debut track following "Magic Shoes", "Survive", and "Black Hole".
Watch NTX' "UBIMUHWAN" performance MV and their drama MV here if you missed it.
