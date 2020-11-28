9

Suzy sings 'My Dear Love' for 'Start-Up' OST

Suzy is the voice behind "My Dear Love" for the 'Start-Up' OST.

In the music video, Seo Dal Mi (played by Suzy) and Nam Do San (Nam Joo Hyuk) find love as they chase their dreams together. "My Dear Love" is a beautiful ballad with string and piano accompaniments about Seo Dal Mi's feelings. 

Listen to Suzy's "My Dear Love" above! Have you been keeping up with 'Start-Up'?

factsonly38 pts 38 minutes ago 0
38 minutes ago

Her voice is so sweet


Can't wait for today's episode


0

Suzpop3 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

Love her. Love Startup.

