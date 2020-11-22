Taemin wins #1 on this week's 'Inkigayo' + Performances from aespa, Momoland, AKMU, BTOB 4U, and more!

SBS's 'Inkigayo' aired its latest episode with energetic and fun performances from your favorite idols!



On today's episode, BAE173 debuted with "Crush On U," aespa debuted with "Black Mamba," BTOB 4U made their unit debut with "Show Your Love," RabidAnce made their debut with "Thank You," Bling Bling debuted with "GGB." Secret Number returned with "Got That Boom," JBJ95 came back with "Jasmin," WOODZ (Cho Seung Youn) made his comeback with "Bump Bump," Momoland returned with "Ready Or Not," Norazo came back with "Bread," and AKMU made their comeback with "Happening."





As for the winner, the nominees were Taemin's "Idea," GFRIEND's "MAGO," and TWICE's "I Can't Stop Me." In the end, Taemin won with the single "Idea."

Meanwhile, other artists who performed included STAYC, P1Harmony, NATTY, TREASURE, Ha Sung Woon, and AB6IX.

Check out select full cams of this week's performances below!





DEBUT: aespa

UNIT DEBUT: BTOB 4U

COMEBACK: Momoland

COMEBACK: Norazo

COMEBACK: AKMU

STAYC