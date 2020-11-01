MONSTA X draws anticipation for 'Fatal Love' album with new highlight teaser

MONSTA X is less than a day away from their latest comeback!

On November 1 KST, the Starship Entertainment boy group unveiled the highlight medley video for their 3rd album 'Fatal Love.' The highlight medley includes ten tracks in total, including title track "Love Killa," "Gasoline," "Thriller," "Guess Who," "Nobody Else," "Beastmode," "Stand Together," "Night View," "Last Carnival," and "Sorry I'm Not Sorry."





Standout names involved in production credits include member Hyungwon (who wrote "Nobody Else"), members Jooheon and I.M (who participated in rapmaking and also songwriting/composing a number of tracks), Eric Nam (who participated in both writing and composing "Beastmode"), and the group's Starship Entertainment labelmate Jooyoung (who helped write and compose "Sorry I'm Not Sorry").



Meanwhile, 'Fatal Love' is set for release on November 2.



Check out the highlight medley above!