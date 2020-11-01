Kang Daniel gets into 'Kang Minion' character by learning Minion language and doing choreo in his costume

Kang Daniel definitely got into the Halloween spirit this year!

On November 1 KST, the idol released the latest episode of his ongoing vlog series 'DaniTV,' where he gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at preparations for his VLIVE Halloween party, which was held on October 29.





In the clip, he not only shows viewers the Halloween decorations he had set up for the event, but also has fun 'getting into character' as his Halloween costume — Kevin, one of the Minions from the 'Despicable Me' franchise. Activities involved learning Minion language to say hello to his fans, practicing the Minions' "Banana Song," and testing out how well he can move in the costume by dancing to a number of his songs. He also gets a laugh as he tries to take a selfie and realizes all he can manage is a close-up of a giant Minion eye.

Meanwhile, earlier this week, it was revealed that Kang Daniel has been nominated for an impressive five 'Mnet Asian Music Awards' this year, including Best Male Artist, Best Solo Dance Performance ("Who U Are"), Song of the Year ("Who U Are"), Artist of the Year, and Worldwide Fans' Choice.

Check out the 'DaniTV' episode above!