Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 3 hours ago

Berry Good begins countdown until 'ACCIO' comeback with teaser photos of Gowoon, Sehyung, Seoyul, and Johyun

Berry Good is only days away from their latest comeback!

From October 29 through November 1 KST, the JTG Entertainment girl group kicked off the countdown until the release of their new single "ACCIO" by releasing individual concept teaser images for members Johyun, Seoyul, Sehyung, and Gowoon. (Member Daye's teaser is scheduled for release on November 2.) Each member is seen in two different images, modeling both a casual and more feminine, dressed-up look.

"ACCIO" comes roughly two year after their August 2018 full-length album 'Free Travel.' In the time between releases, Berry Good kept busy with a number of activities, including a Japan concert and OST features.


Meanwhile, "ACCIO" will drop on November 5, with music video teasers set for release on both November 3 and 4.


Check out the teasers below!

Rita20201,168 pts 57 minutes ago
57 minutes ago

Hopefully they'll gain more attention and fans with this comeback, good luck girls ^^

0

SonnyinLV190 pts 11 minutes ago
11 minutes ago

Looks like they may be going after a more mature concept this time ...

