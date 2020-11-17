CNBLUE paint white memories blue in 'Then, Now and Forever' MV

CNBLUE have dropped their music video for "Then, Now and Forever".



In the MV, CNBLUE paint their memories from white to blue as they look towards the future. "Then, Now and Forever" is the title song of the trio's eighth mini album 'Re-Code', and it describes the complex emotions of someone who's left behind.



Watch CNBLUE's "Then, Now and Forever" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.