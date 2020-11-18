ELRIS' Kim So Hee sings 'Dream' for 'Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol' OST

ELRIS' Kim So Hee is the voice behind "Dream" for the 'Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol' OST.



In the music video, Sunwoo Joon (played by Lee Jae Wook) and Goo Ra Ra (Go Ara) fantasize about what their growing romance can bring. "Dream" is a medium-tempo track that features a fresh, acoustic guitar and ELRIS leader Kim So Hee's vocals.



Listen to Kim So Hee's "Dream" above! Have you been watching 'Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol'?