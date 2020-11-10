Bling Bling's Choi Jieun struts her stuff in concept film

Bling Bling's Choi Jieun is featured in the group's latest concept film.



In the teaser video, Choi Jieun struts her stuff against a backdrop full of graffiti. MAJOR9's first girl group Bling Bling includes Korean members Yubin, Juhyun, Jieun, Narin and Japanese members Marin and Ayami.



Bling Bling are set to debut on November 17 KST.



Watch Choi Jieun's concept film above and Yubin, Cha Juhyun, and Marin's concept teasers here if you missed them.

