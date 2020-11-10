Actress Song Ha Yoon talks about taking on lead role in drama 'Please Don't Date Him'

Actress Song Ha Yoon talked about taking on a lead role on the drama 'Please Don't Date Him'.



At the November 10th press conference for the MBC series, Song Ha Yoon expressed, "I didn't sleep for a month to a month and a half. It was the time when the COVID-19 pandemic started, but I was making sure to focus. If I looked shaken or anxious, the whole project might be shaken."



As for her character Seo Ji Sung, the actress said, "I think she's the kind of woman I want to live like. If I used to play soft, feminine characters, but this time, it's a little rough."



On the romance between her and and Lee Joon Young's character, Song Ha Yoon said, "It changes a lot before and after meeting Guk Hee, so I hope you enjoy the beginning of the change."



'Please Don't Date Him' premieres on November 10 at 10:40PM KST.

