Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 40 minutes ago

Actress Song Ha Yoon talks about taking on lead role in drama 'Please Don't Date Him'

Actress Song Ha Yoon talked about taking on a lead role on the drama 'Please Don't Date Him'.

At the November 10th press conference for the MBC series, Song Ha Yoon expressed, "I didn't sleep for a month to a month and a half. It was the time when the COVID-19 pandemic started, but I was making sure to focus. If I looked shaken or anxious, the whole project might be shaken."

As for her character Seo Ji Sung, the actress said, "I think she's the kind of woman I want to live like. If I used to play soft, feminine characters, but this time, it's a little rough." 

On the romance between her and and Lee Joon Young's character, Song Ha Yoon said, "It changes a lot before and after meeting Guk Hee, so I hope you enjoy the beginning of the change." 

'Please Don't Date Him' premieres on November 10 at 10:40PM KST.  

