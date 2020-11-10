23

Posted by germainej

SHINee's Taemin gives 'IDEA' dance lesson to NCT's Haechan & Ten

SHINee's Taemin gave an "IDEA" dance lesson to NCT's Haechan and Ten.

In the clip above, Taemin teaches Haechan and Ten the choreography for a few of his past tracks and his latest release. "IDEA: 理想," which also features labelmate BoA, is inspired by Plato's 'Theory of Forms,' particularly representing the process of escaping from one's previous self to discover their new one, and it's the title song of Taemin's third full album 'Never Gonna Dance Again: Act 2'.

Watch Taemin's "IDEA" dance lesson above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

 

zkzsks841
22 minutes ago

SM idols promoting Taemin more than the company!! Known fact: Tae is idols idol!!

