Upcoming girl group Bling Bling drop concept films feat. Yubin, Cha Juhyun & Marin

Upcoming girl group Bling Bling have dropped their concept films featuring Yubin, Cha Juhyun, and Marin.



MAJOR9's first girl group Bling Bling includes Korean members Yubin, Juhyun, Jieun, Narin and Japanese members Marin and Ayami. In the concept films, Yubin, Juhyun, and Marin show their dance moves.



Bling Bling are set to debut on November 17 KST.

